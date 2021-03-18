Derry arrest in PSNI New IRA bomb probe

A 52-year-old man has been arrested by police in Derry's Creggan area as part of an investigation into dissident republican activity.

Detectives from the PSNI's terrorism investigation unit made the arrest during a search operation on Thursday morning.

Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray, Head of Serious Crime Branch, said: “Today detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit have made an arrest as part of Operation Ledging. This is a discrete, stand-alone strand of Operation Arbacia, looking specifically at the New IRA’s bomb making activities as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment."

The 52-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and is to be questioned in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite by detectives.

Det Chief Insp Murray added: “A detailed forensic examination of a house is currently under way at that location as part of the investigation.

“Operation Ledging is one of a number of ongoing investigative elements relating to the activities of the New IRA. Today’s arrest and examination of a house is a significant development, in a long term enquiry, into this aspect of the gang’s activities. The New IRA continues to pose a very real danger, most especially to the communities in the areas where they construct and store their bombs and guns."

He said that previous investigations had repeatedly demonstrated the New IRA's "callous disregard" towards who it might hurt or what it destroys.

"We have witnessed on numerous occasions that they are willing to put the lives of local people at risk in their reckless haste to carry out bombings and shootings. Most starkly they have a chilling indifference to hiding lethally dangerous weapons and bombs in places where local people can easily stumble across them, unaware of the potential horrific consequences of touching them."

He said this had been demonstrated in recent times when explosives and weapons were left near to children's play-dens and the middle of housing areas.

"The approaching anniversary of the heartless murder of Lyra McKee and the self-serving justification of it by those who were involved in it, underscores the risks that the New IRA pose to those going about their lawful business."

He said the chances of success in such operations were greatly improved with support and information from the public.

“We have previously stated that Operation Arbacia is a longer term investigation that will look into every aspect of the activities of the New IRA in its entirety. Today’s search and arrest is evidence that we have various operations complementing Operation Arbacia and today does not mark the end of them but rather a continuance.”