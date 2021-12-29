Derry assault man suffers multiple fractures to skull and hip

He was attacked on the Northland Rd junction with Northland Avenue

A 48-year-old man has been left with multiple fractures to his skull, hip and jaw following an assault in Derry earlier this month.

Police said the man was subjected to the “serious” attack in the early hours of Sunday, December 19 in the Northland Road junction with Northland Avenue in the city.

They appealed for anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the incident to contact them.

PSNI Sergeant Knox said: “Between midnight and 1am a 48-year-old man was assaulted.

“We understand this to have taken place somewhere between the Northland Road junction with Northland Avenue in the city.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and has sustained a fractured skull, hip, jaw and nose.

“We are appealing for any persons who may have been in the area and witnessed anything suspicious or who perhaps might have dash-cam footage to contact us on reference number 180 19/12/21.

“We are especially keen to speak with anyone who have witnessed a group of young males in the area of Northland Avenue at approximately 12.30am on the morning of December 19th to contact us.”

"You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”