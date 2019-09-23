Derry bandsman requires hospital treatment after 'sectarian attack'

The incident took place near a shop on the Glendermott Road. Credit: Google

A DUP MLA has said that a young band member required hospital treatment after suffering a "sectarian attack" in Londonderry on Saturday.

Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said that the attack took place around 5pm on Saturday on the Glendermott Road in the Waterside area of the city.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident.

Inspector Louise Cummings said that police received a report just before 5pm of an altercation involving a number of males outside, close to a shop on Glendermott Road.

It was reported the altercation subsequently broke up and a male was observed running from the scene.

Police received a further report at 5pm that two males, who were reportedly travelling on a bus, got off the vehicle and assaulted two males who were walking past.

Inspector Cummings said that despite investigations being at an early stage police believe the incidents are linked.

Mr Middleton said that the attack was carried out on the two males "simply because they were wearing band uniforms".

He met with the two young men affected alongside DUP councillor Graham Warke on Monday.

Mr Middleton said that one of the young bandsmen received medical treatment at Altnagelvin Hospital for injuries to his head and arm whilst the other young man got treated for bruising to ribs and also face.

Gary Middleton

"It is clear that the two young men are very shaken by the sectarian incident," the Foyle MLA said.

"Those involved in the attack appear to have been traveling from a local sporting match. I encourage anyone with any information please contact PSNI on 101 and give incident number 1487 21/09/2019.”

Inspector Cummings said that anyone who witnessed the incident should contact police.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what occurred, or who was driving past and may have captured what occurred on their dash cam to get in touch with us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1477 of 21/09/19," she said.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”