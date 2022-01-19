Derry bomb alert ends after ‘extremely worrying’ evacuation for residents

Police have said that “nothing untoward was found” during a bomb alert in Londonderry on Wednesday.

Local representatives condemned those behind the incident which forced families from their homes in the early hours of the morning and caused disruption throughout the day.

A white Volkswagen Caddy work van was hijacked in Bracken Park in the Shantallow area around 9pm on Tuesday evening and driven a short distance to Galliagh Park.

Police, with the assistance of army technical officers (ATO), examined a suspicious vehicle in the area.

On Wednesday morning locals told the Belfast Telegraph that masked men were seen in the area.

Homes were evacuated around 5am and those who were unable to stay with family or friends went to the nearby Templemore Sports Complex while officers examined the vehicle.

The incident was one of two security alerts in Northern Ireland on Wednesday with another taking place in Rostrevor, Co Down.

In Derry, a wide cordon was set up in Galliagh which the police said was necessary due to grass areas.

As police worked to inspect the device, the level of disruption it caused was clear.

Residents were arriving and unable to enter their own homes, delivery men were turned away and a lady was disappointed when she seen the police presence and realised she wouldn’t be able to attend Galliagh Women’s Group.

On his way from the local shop a father explained how he was unaware of the police operation until the morning when he was told that his daughter would not be able to go to school.

Another local, who did not want to be named, said there were reports of masked men “running around” the area on Tuesday night.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney spoke of the disruption caused after homes were evacuated. He said: “A number of families, some containing young children and elderly people were woken up by a knock on the door at 5am this morning from police telling them they had to leave their homes as a result of this security alert.

"This would have been an extremely stressful and worrying experience. A number of children were forced to miss school this morning, something they will struggle to understand, particularly after being dragged from their homes in the early hours.

"My thoughts are with them and their families this morning and also with the driver of the van who was hijacked in the area last night.”

He added: “The people behind this attack have nothing to offer their community, I would urge them to cease this kind of activity at once. All they have done is hurt local people and disrupt their lives through their thoughtless actions.

“I would urge anyone with any information about this alert to come forward to police. It’s long past time we stopped seeing incidents like this in our city.”

Officers thanked local residents for their patience as they worked to ensure their safety and asked anyone who witnessed the hijacking incident or the van being abandoned in Galliagh Park to contact them in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1847 18/01/22.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.