Derry bomb attack: Man (33) arrested over 2015 murder bid on police officer

A man has been arrested after an off-duty police officer had an improvised explosive placed under his car six years ago (Niall Carson/PA)

A man has been arrested after a bomb attack on an off-duty police officer in Northern Ireland six years ago.

The 33-year-old man was detained by gardai on Tuesday morning on suspicion of attempting to murder a police officer and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life.

The suspect was arrested by An Garda Siochana in connection with the incident in Eglinton, Londonderry, on June 18 2015.

The PSNI target had an improvised explosive placed under his car.

At the time, detectives blamed dissident republicans opposed to the peace process.

The man will appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court via video link from Musgrave Custody Suite on Wednesday.

Police Service NI's Senior Investigation Officer, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “I would like to thank An Garda Siochana colleagues for their help in arresting the man by virtue of a European Arrest Warrant on suspicion of attempting to murder a police officer and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life.

“The police investigation into this incident remains active.”

Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation added: "The extradition of this male today re-enforces the strong working relationship between An Garda Síochána and the Police Service of Northern Ireland in combating cross jurisdictional crime across the island of Ireland."