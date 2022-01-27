Derry bomb threat: ‘Nothing untoward’ found after SDLP MLA forced to leave office

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has condemned a threat against Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin after she and her staff were forced to leave her office after reports of a bomb.

The security alert on Spencer Road has now ended after officers attended and nothing untoward was found. Police have advised anyone who sees anything suspicious to contact them on 101.

Mr Eastwood described the threat as a "despicable attempt to intimidate and stop a tireless public representative from doing their job".

He said, however, that Ms McLaughlin would not be deterred by the threat.

"My thoughts are with her and her constituency team after what must have been a frightening experience. The entire SDLP stands fully behind them in solidarity."

He continued: "Elected representatives should be able to go about their duties without having to worry about threats being issued against them. We've seen recently in England how the targeting of politicians can end up with tragic consequences. Sinead McLaughlin serves the people of Derry and neither she nor her staff should have been subjected to this ordeal."

Ms McLaughlin said: "This incident has been very upsetting for my staff who come to work every day to help the

people of this community with everything from passport applications to PIP appeals. Nobody should have to face this kind of threat when simply going about their job."

She continued: “While it’s deeply unpleasant to be subjected to this, nothing will stop me from going about my work on behalf of the people of Derry. Whether in my career, as a councillor or an MLA I have often faced barriers, but I have always overcome them and it will take more than the efforts of a few idiotic thugs to stop me from working to represent and improve the lives of people here."