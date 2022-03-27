Derry bookmaker shop worker left shaken following cash robbery

A staff member at a bookmakers shop in Londonderry has been left shaken after a man attacked a perspex screen in the premises and demanded money.

Police said the incident happened at the shop on Lecky Road in the city on Saturday at around 4.10pm.

A sum of money was handed over to the perpetrator before he left the shop. The member of staff working was not physically injured but was ledt distressed by the ordeal.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that a man, described as being around 6’2” tall and wearing a grey hooded top and dark coloured bottoms, entered the shop at around 4.10pm on Saturday afternoon.

“He approached the counter and began to strike a perspex protective screen with an unidentified object and demanded that a member of staff hand over cash.

“A sum of money was handed over to the man who then left the shop. The staff member was left shaken following the incident but was not physically injured.

“Anyone with any information or anyone who was driving on the Lecky Road at the time of the incident and who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist detectives with their enquiries is asked to contact them at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1167 26/03/22.

“A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”