Derry caravan fire that damaged nearby oil tank being treated as arson

Police are investigating a fire in Derry that completely destroyed a caravan on Wednesday morning.

The blaze, which occurred in the Waterside area, also damaged a car parked nearby, a fence and an oil tank. Nobody was injured, but a small number of homes were evacuated.

Police were on patrol, driving across the Foyle Bridge at around 5.20am when they spotted a large volume of smoke coming from Strathfoyle.

When they arrived in the area, they located a caravan on fire in Stradowen Drive.

NIFRS attended and extinguished the blaze, and a small number of homes were evacuated as emergency services dealt with the incident.

No one was in the caravan at the time, and there have been no reports of any injuries.

At this time, detectives from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch are treating the fire as arson.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "We are extremely grateful for the quick actions of our officers, and for the swift response from the Fire Service in bringing the situation under control.

"However, given the close proximity from where the caravan was parked and to homes in the area, we are incredibly fortunate that the fire didn't spread further, and that no one was injured."

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.