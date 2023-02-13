Derry City and Strabane council approve 7.97% rates hike much to some councillors’ fury

Councillors in Derry City and Strabane have approved a 7.97% rates increase despite strong opposition from a number of representatives.

The meeting started off in farcical fashion: while councillors proposed a rates increase in private, nobody would come forward when the meeting went public.

Among the savings the council decided to make is a £330,000 cut on street cleansing, which the council itself acknowledged will lead to accumulations of litter.

An additional £125,000 cutback was agreed to recycling services, which “may result in increased incidents and volumes of indiscriminate dumping across the city and district, offsetting some of the cost savings”, the council admitted in a confidential report.

A whole host of other savings were made, including “voluntary severance”, increased parking fees, cuts to the Millennium Forum and Visit Derry and a reduction in the Christmas lights budget.

Speaking at today’s meeting, independent councillor Gary Donnelly said those who didn’t want to support the rates increase were “attacked” for showing a “dereliction of duty” and accused of being “deluded”.

He added: “Now, today, when this is out in front of the public, nobody is confident enough to be associated with it.”

In his view, the Rates Support Grant, which is supposed to support deprived council areas but has been cut by 43.8% since April 2020, will continue to be reduced until councillors take a stand.

Mr Donnelly proposed not accepting the rates increase, but that motion was defeated at a vote with Sinn Fein, the DUP, SDLP, UUP and Alliance voting against it.

Independent councillor for Strabane Paul Gallagher opposed the rates hike.

Referring to the savings plan, he believed the rates hike is akin to imposing austerity on households already facing hardship in the district.

Questions will be asked in his hometown, he said, about why the council has “failed to deliver” on projects, such as a new community centre, over the past ten years and the recent shelving of the Riverine Community Park.

“We demand central government bail out this council, because this council is in financial trouble and we’re not putting that financial burden on to the hard-working people of this district,” he concluded.

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin also opposed the cuts and what he described as the “slash and burn” of council services.

“People across this district who have the least are going to be hammered again and I think we shouldn’t strike a rate of 8%.

“We struck a much lower rate last year, and this will be a doubling of that rate, when the actual cost-of-living crisis is far worse.”

He accused the council of “not fighting hard enough for alternatives”.

Independent councillor Graham Warke, formerly of the DUP, said he wouldn’t support striking a 7.97% increase either.

People are currently struggling to heat their homes, he said, adding that he won’t be dictated to by any party in Belfast about what to do for citizens in the north west.

“We had opportunities on Friday. We had the Secretary of State in the city, not 400 metres from this chamber, and I’m sure some of you were well aware he was here... I won’t be supporting any increase in rates today.”

Sinn Fein councillor Patricia Logue said a portion of the rates rise was connected to pay awards for council staff.

Mr Harkin then requested that the meeting be adjourned, but that proposal also fell.

Sinn Fein councillor Christopher Jackson said the implications of not striking a rate had been laid out and could result in going into liquidation and facing potential legal challenges, as well as the complete halting of a large amount of council services and council staff being put on notice.

That’s not something he could support, Mr Jackson explained, and he said his party wouldn’t be “playing into the chaos agenda of others”.

He pointed to Brexit, the Tory government, the DUP and the cost-of-living crisis for the pressures the council is facing.

Eventually, Alliance councillor Philip McKinney proposed striking the rates and that was seconded by Mr Jackson.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said his party is not happy about the increase but that “no support is coming from central government”.

Aontu councillor Emmet Doyle spoke of Stormont money being handed out to a golf club during the Covid pandemic and pay rises for MLAs who are not doing their jobs.

That was contrasted with a family of four he visited last week in the district who had less than £10 in their bank account at the end of the month.

“I don’t know how we can sit here, any of us, and say that we want to support people through a cost-of-living crisis, and then, when there is a choice to be made — and there is a choice — not to add one penny on to the burden that people are already experiencing,” he added.

DUP councillor Keith Kerrigan said there was a “lot of hot air” from some representatives but that they put forward “no alternatives”. The council has to “live within its means”, he added.

Ulster Unionist Darren Guy told the meeting all councillors would love for there to be no percentage increase, but it wasn’t possible.

A recorded vote was held, with 28 voting in favour of the 7.97% increase and eight against.