Derry City Cemetery alert: Suspicious device found after republican parade

A suspicious device has been found in Derry City Cemetery after an un-notified republican Easter parade in the Creggan area.

The device was discovered off Lone Moor Road just after 6.30am on Tuesday morning, sparking a public safety operation.

Cordons are in place and there is currently no access to the cemetery. One home has been evacuated.

PSNI Derry and Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: “We fully understand the level of concern and anger in relation to this, but we have absolutely no option but to take this action. Public safety is our priority, and we will never take any chances when it comes to protecting people and communities.

“The suspicious device is located in the same area where participants in yesterday’s unnotified Easter parade took cover under umbrellas and removed the paramilitary-style clothing they wore, and burnt them.”

He continued: “A cemetery is where people pay their respects in memory of their loved ones. This callous and provocative move flies in the face of that. It is appalling.”

Bomb disposal robots check Cemetery following dissident Republican parade

Chief Superintendent Goddard added that police would endeavour to complete the operation as quickly as possible.

Earlier, SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said of the alert: “Even if it is a hoax - which I hope and suspect it is - the police can't take the risk of just going in and lifting it. The ATOs have now arrived.

“I have implored them to be as swift as possible to minimise disruption to people visiting loved ones' graves and especially to a burial scheduled for later this morning.

“Once again, the people of Derry are caught in the middle of this dangerous game of cat and mouse.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood tweeted: “People can’t get to the graves of their loved ones because of the actions of a few with no political mandate and no support.

“Hoping the city cemetery is made safe as soon as possible.”

More to follow