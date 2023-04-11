Derry City Cemetery security alert: ‘People can’t get to graves of loved ones because of actions of a few’

The PSNI are in attendance at a security alert in the City Cemetery in Derry on Tuesday morning.

It is understood Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) are at the scene, according to SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan.

"The police are currently carrying out a security operation in the City Cemetery, having been informed that an explosive device was left there,” he posted online.

“Even if it is a hoax - which I hope and suspect it is - the police can't take the risk of just going in and lifting it. The ATOs have now arrived.

“I have implored them to be as swift as possible to minimise disruption to people visiting loved ones' graves and especially to a burial scheduled for later this morning.

“Once again, the people of Derry are caught in the middle of this dangerous game of cat and mouse.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood tweeted: “People can’t get to the graves of their loved ones because of the actions of a few with no political mandate and no support.

“Hoping the city cemetery is made safe as soon as possible.”

The PSNI has been contacted.