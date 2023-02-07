Derry City Centre Initiative omitted from council funding cuts

Derry City and Strabane councillors are grappling with decisions over cuts to services. Stock image.

The City Centre Initiative in Londonderry has escaped cuts after it warned councillors that if they approve proposed slashes to the organisation it “could result in more fatalities of vulnerable people”.

Derry City and Strabane councillors are grappling with decisions over cuts to services and increasing costs at facilities as they attempt to strike rates.

A confidential meeting was held yesterday with a view to bringing the rates increase below 10%, before formalising any decision on Friday.

To keep the rates down, over £2.5m worth of savings are being agreed, which will ultimately lead to a poorer standard of services and the likelihood of job losses.

Savings agreed include reduced street cleansing (£300,000), reduced opening hours at recycling centres (£125,000) and raising parking fees (£200,000).

A restricted document presented to councillors, seen by the Belfast Telegraph, lists around 100 proposals.

One had aimed to reduce the City Centre Initiative’s service level agreement by 15% to save £7,750, in line with similar cuts applied to Visit Derry and the Millennium Forum.

Writing to the council, City Centre Initiative chairman Hugh Hegarty had warned that savings made by cutting funding to the organisation would be “pyrrhic”.

He told councillors that the monitoring of CCTV and projects such as parades, suicide awareness and dealing with street drinking would be affected.

Mr Hegarty stressed: “The current increase in relation to attempted suicides and welfare concern incidents, which have been detected by CCTV and prevented by the quick response of all partners, could result in more fatalities of vulnerable people due to the loss of our current manager’s services co-ordinator input.”

He added that, should current chief executive Jim Roddy decide to retire or leave his post early, it would be “impossible to replace his position with someone of a similar calibre” based on the new salary.

The letter added: “The long-term damage to the city centre would be incalculable and would set back the many benefits that have been achieved over the years.

“We respectfully ask that the City Centre Initiative is omitted from the proposed cuts.”

The proposal will be reconsidered when full implications of the cuts are understood, the document read.

The meeting also heard a business case has been submitted to government for £3m funding per annum to share the operational costs of the airport and reduce the impact on ratepayers.

In the event of having no reserves, the council would only have available funds to sustain the airport until October or November 2023, at which point it would then have to consider closure.

The Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA) has been lobbying for urgent financial assistance from central government.

“This includes an immediate uplift in the rates support grant to its previous level at the very least,” a NILGA spokesperson said.

“In real terms, the rates support grant has been cut by 25% each year since 2020/21, resulting in an overall cut of 43.8% since April 1, 2020.”

The rates support grant supports seven of the less wealthy, more deprived and rural councils in Northern Ireland whose wealth base needs additional support to deliver critical, frontline services.