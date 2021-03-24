Derry classroom assistant Toni McNulty convicted of attacking vulnerable children

The first incident was witnessed by a classroom assistant who saw McNulty clench her fist and punch the child's stomach

A childcare classroom assistant has been convicted of assaulting two vulnerable children, one aged six and the other seven.

After a contested hearing at Derry Magistrates Court, Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes told Toni McNulty it was "unlikely you will work in this job again".

The 41-year-old, from Melmore Gardens in the Creggan area of the city, assaulted the first victim in a classroom in October 2018 and the second in March 2019. She was cleared of assaulting a third child in January 2019.

All three children are autistic and were pupils at the Ardnashee School on the city's Racecourse Road. Two were non-verbal when they were attacked.

The first incident was witnessed by a classroom assistant who saw McNulty clench her fist and punch the child's stomach.

A teacher saw McNulty pressing a child forcefully on the stomach before pushing the youngster onto a chair in the second incident.

Deputy District Judge Holmes told her: "I am afraid that effectively this will end your career as a child carer. These were very, very vulnerable children who deserve to be protected."