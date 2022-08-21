Derry council has to reissue tender, looking for auditor to check nepotism claims

The council first agreed to carry out an audit after a councillor raised concerns about reports of “widespread nepotism, poor governance and recruitment procedures” within the community sector.

A renewed bid is underway to find a company willing to carry out an investigation into claims of nepotism among some council-funded groups in Northern Ireland.

In January, the Sunday Independent revealed a number of the world’s top accountancy firms had declined to take on an audit on behalf of Derry City and Strabane District Council, because they believed the work would be “too political”.

However, the council has now issued a new tender for the controversial project, which was initiated last year after concerns were raised around governance and recruitment procedures in council-funded community groups.

The tender document states the proposed audit will focus on groups which have received more than £20,000 from the council.

“The purpose of the audit is to establish whether governance, policies and practice in the community sector are transparent, accountable, ethical and able to manage the conflicts of interest which inevitably arise in organisations often overseen by volunteer management committees,” the document adds.

The council first agreed to carry out the audit in May last year, after a councillor raised concerns about reports of “widespread nepotism, poor governance and recruitment procedures” within the community sector in Derry city.

In September last year, the council contacted 20 accountancy firms to gauge interest in carrying out the audit. Eight companies responded, and they were subsequently sent the tender documents which outlined the details of the work to be carried out.

Among the firms who received the tender documents were Deloitte, Ernst & Young, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers. However, none of these companies submitted a bid for the contract.

A report prepared for the council’s Assurance, Audit & Risk Committee following the unsuccessful tender process said council officers contacted the eight companies to try to ascertain why no bids were submitted.

Among the reasons given was that while the companies realised the council was obviously involved in local government politics, there was a perception that the audit was “too political”.

The report said based on the feedback received from the companies, the risk of receiving no submissions if the tender was reissued would be “extremely high”. Despite this, the council has now issued a new tender seeking submissions from companies interested in carrying out the audit.

A council spokesperson said that following two motions passed by councillors, the council’s Internal Audit team was tasked with carrying out an audit into the governance of community groups in receipt of council funding.

“At the council’s Assurance, Audit & Risk Committee in September 2021, members approved the terms of reference and were advised that the council’s Internal Audit team does not have the resources or the remit to carry out the work.

"Therefore it was agreed that officers would commence a procurement exercise to appoint external support to complete the work and present the results of this exercise to members for approval, prior to appointment,” they said.

“At the January 2022 meeting of the Assurance, Audit & Risk Committee, members were updated that, in respect of this audit request, the procurement exercise was completed, and no tender submissions were received.

“As a result, members agreed that a Task & Finish Working Group would be set up to consider and revise the scope of the initial terms of reference and would report back to committee.

"Subsequently, at the June 2022 meeting of the Assurance, Audit & Risk Committee, members agreed to a revised terms of reference and for a procurement exercise to commence to appoint a consultant(s) to complete this work.”

The council spokesperson said there was no cost for the initial tender process.