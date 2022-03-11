Derry council meeting over £3m fund to address cost of living crisis descends into ‘personal and party attacks’

Representatives backtrack on proposal to use £3m fund over fears it could ‘bankrupt’ the council

At an ill-tempered meeting of Derry City & Strabane District Council representatives unanimously voted in favour of utilising money from a £3 million Covid reserve fund to address the cost of living crisis.

However, during the special meeting councillors rowed back on a proposals to use the entire £3 million reserve, with a number of councillors saying it could lead to job losses and potentially ‘bankrupt’ the local authority.

A three-hour long meeting descended into an argument between representatives which included personal insults and accusations of electioneering.

Councillors attended the emergency meeting to discuss the cost of living crisis which is impacting on the council area and the whole of Northern Ireland.

In a heated debate, Mayor Graham Warke repeatedly tried to push proposals back to the next full council meeting and to move into confidential business to discuss what the Chief Executive described as the “very major” issue of potential industrial action by council workers.

However, the Mayor was forced to back down when other councillors voted in favour of discussing proposals put forward to address the cost of living crisis.

At Friday’s meeting a council officer explained that a £3 million Covid reserve had been retained to cover risks including the pandemic and other global factors.

But, councillors were advised of growing utility costs, a loss in leisure income and a dispute over a pay offer to council workers that could require resources.

Sinn Fein Councillor Sandra Duffy called the meeting and asked that her proposal be put forward.

However, one was tabled by People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin which condemned the “failure of Stormont Executive parties”, urged Stormont to allocate £300 million of Treasury funding and to agree to pay rises for public and private sector workers.

Furthermore, it called for national insurance increases to be reversed and for the local council to utilise the £3 million for a Hardship Emergency Fund.

After initially agreeing to hear the proposal, Mayor Alderman Graham Warke requested that Cllr Harkin bring it before the next full council meeting.

The People Before Profit Cllr said that was unacceptable and insisted that a “humanitarian crisis” of this kind necessitated immediate and strong intervention.

His motion was refined to utilise the £3 million council fund and call on the Department for Communities to provide match funding.

Then amended to utilise ‘any funds that become available’ rather than specifying £3 million.

Questions were raised about the £3 million pot with Sinn Fein Councillor John McGowan saying the cost of living crisis started with Brexit and parties that supported it.

He said an inflationary increase to wages would eliminate £2 million and warned of potential job losses and cancelled events if the motion was agreed and asked for legal clarity from the council.

Chief Executive John Kelpie said that pressures should be considered in their totality.

DUP Alderman Hilary McClintock said Stormont and Westminster have a major part to play including a cut in excise duty and national insurance.

She opposed the original motion saying: “We cannot just bankrupt this council because People Before Profit has no prudency at all to what council needs in reserve.”

Councillors eventually unanimously voted in favour of Cllr Harkin’s motion.

Cllr Duffy’s motion was then tabled which criticised the DUP collapse of Stormont for hampering money spending and called for VAT on domestic energy to be scrapped, to introduce a windfall tax on energy generators and to halt the planned national insurance increase.

An SDLP amendment to extend the Department for Communities £200 payment to all households fell after a vote with members of Sinn Fein and the DUP opposing it and others abstaining.

SDLP councillor Shauna Cusack said she was “absolutely deflated” by the meeting and people using it as a platform for “personal and party attacks” and to appear “self-righteous” when it was about trying to help people.

She suggested financial support should look after everyone affected by the crisis.

The Sinn Fein councillor’s substantive motion passed.