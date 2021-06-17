Derry council to turn buildings blue to mark first anniversary of Noah Donohoe’s death

Noah Donohoe 's body was discovered in a storm drain six days after he went missing

Derry City and Strabane District Council will light up its buildings to mark the first anniversary of the death of Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe.

The 14-year-old St Malachy’s College pupil was found dead in a storm drain in North Belfast last June, six days after he went missing.

To mark the first anniversary of Noah’s passing, councillors on the business and culture committee voted unanimously to light up council buildings blue.

The proposal was brought forward by independent councillor Raymond Barr, who said: “I would like to ask that all council buildings in the district and The Tinneys in Strabane be lit up blue on the first anniversary of Noah’s death.

“Noah was born in Strabane and the vast majority of his family still live in Strabane and I feel this would be a fitting tribute.”

Sinn Fein councillor Kieran McGuire offered his ‘full support’ adding; “It will highlight the campaign for the family, I think it is the least we could do.”

Ballyarnett councillor Aileen Mellon thanked Mr Barr for bringing the proposal forward.

“My thoughts are with Noah’s mother, family and wider circle of friends at this time and during their journey for justice and truth into what happened to Noah.

“As a parent, it’s heartbreaking each time that this family and circle of people have to campaign so much for truth and justice and I wish them all my thoughts going forward and get the answers they are looking for.”

PBP Shaun Harkin felt that lighting up the buildings would help ‘keep the pressure on in terms of the hope that Fiona and the family get the answers they are looking for’.

“It has already taken far too long with too many obstacles,” he said. “It’s just a travesty but I think it is important we sent a message of solidarity because of the loss that she and her family have suffered and it is something that touches everybody.”

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly spoke of the ‘incomprehensible loss’ any parent would feel at the loss of a child.

“To lose a child in these circumstances and not have the answers must be an absolute nightmare for the family,” he added. “I would like to express my solidarity with the family and the campaign.”

Mr Barr thanked all members for their support of his proposal.

“This council has been steadfast in their support of the Donohoe family and I can assure you it is very much appreciated.”