Derry councillor among first people in NI to take in family through refugee scheme

A Sinn Fein councillor in Derry has revealed that he will welcome a Ukrainian family into his home in the coming days.

John McGowan announced at a full meeting of Derry City & Strabane District Council that a mother and daughter will arrive on Monday as some of the first refugees in the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The family come from the north-eastern city of Kharkiv which has been decimated by Russian shelling. The daughter will have a job with a local architect when she arrives in the city.

The Sinn Fein councillor said: “This Monday coming I’m collecting two Ukrainians at the airport. There are already some arriving, they are staying with me.

“I’m getting my inspection tomorrow. These two ladies that are coming on Monday, I think are the first two as part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme and I have painters and decorators here at the moment.

Read more Northern Ireland centre for Ukrainian refugees to be set up in Belfast

“I believe that we should be a sanctuary city. Many other families throughout Derry I believe have expressed an interest.”

He told the meeting Extern, which helped with the Syrian resettlement scheme, has been appointed at a local level and will carry out home surveys.

Many more refugees will be arriving, Mr McGowan said, and he has spoken with the Polish Abroad community group about meeting the needs of Ukrainian families when they arrive.

His comments came after People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin said the local council was “very strong” in condemning the invasion of Ukraine and for “calling to an end to Nato expansion”.

The response to the call for people to open their homes has been positive and demonstrates “solidarity” with the people of Ukraine, he said.

Read more Northern Ireland centre for Ukrainian refugees to be set up in Belfast

Cllr Harkin said people are keen welcome Ukrainians and are “frustrated because it’s a crisis with a tremendous number of people involved”.

There are lots of questions about how the scheme will operate in reality, Cllr Harkin added, as he proposed the local authority “take the lead” by organising a meeting with statutory bodies and the British and Irish governments to bring some clarity.

Chief Executive John Kelpie explained meetings have taken place at a regional level, with a range of organisations which will support refugees on arrival including “community assistance centres”.

There has been engagement with Polish Abroad who could assist with interpretive skills and local knowledge, with the overall aim of helping Ukrainian families to integrate, Mr Kelpie said.

Cllr Harkin concluded by saying that information needs to be better communicated to the public who have offered their homes as part of the scheme and are eager to know the next steps.