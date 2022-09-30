Derry councillor in call for Guildhall ‘safe space’

Demand follows hate speech directed at minorities in city square

A Derry councillor has highlighted attacks on women and minority groups in the city over recent weeks while calling for “safe spaces”.

People Before Profit’s Maeve O’Neill said the local authority has proven it is an inclusive council that empowers women and promotes racial and LGBTQ+ equality.

However, Ms O’Neill said it has been “very disappointing” to see black people targeted in their homes and workplaces recently.

She added: “Also, following the Foyle Pride Parade, at Guildhall Square it really should be a safe space for members of the LGBTQ community and their families and friends.

“But unfortunately this year people were subjected to a group of people who were permitted to shout hate speech through a microphone and to hold anti-LGBTQ+ signs in the Guildhall Square.

“I don’t think their participation in this space should have been allowed and we have challenged the Parades Commission on this as these actions threatened the physical, mental and emotional well-being of attendees.

“And I think we can’t stand for this intolerance in Guildhall Square and council has to challenge this.

“If people want to protest against the LGBTQ+ community, they have that right, but there should also be safe spaces and I think the Guildhall after Pride is that.”

She referred to the “shocking level of violence against women” reported this week, saying unfortunately another woman’s life had been lost to domestic violence.

Ms O’Neill said: “The reason these problems still exist is that some people have a problem with women or minority groups asserting themselves.

“And there has been an attempt to demonise pro-choice activists as well in the press, based on unsubstantiated claims.”

The point about “unsubstantiated claims” was in reference to an alleged attack on Aontú councillor Emmet Doyle.

Mr Doyle has a pro-life stance on abortion and said when entering a food establishment he saw people he knows to hold opposing views who engaged with him verbally.

Mr Doyle said he was the victim of an “unprovoked attack” when leaving the premises.

Providing an update on that incident, police in Derry said they received a report of an assault at Waterloo Street in the early hours of Friday, September 9.

“It was reported that a man was punched several times to his face by an unknown male at around 1.20am on Friday morning. The man did not require medical treatment,” the PSNI said.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them at Strand Road Station.

Ms O’Neill went on to say that women were harassed when entering a recent Feile event – an Abortion Stigma and Pills Workshop – and people accessing healthcare are being harassed on a regular basis.

“Women who are asserting themselves are seen as aggressive, angry and violent but when we look at the stats on these hate incidents, sexual violence and harassment are ways for men to re-assert their power.

“It’s only by facing up to society’s problems can we adequately start to tackle them properly,” she said.

Mr Doyle did not wish to respond to comments made by Ms O’Neill.