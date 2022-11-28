Derry councillor says ‘no justification’ for firing gunshot in built-up residential area

It happened at around 9pm on Sunday night in Culdaff Gardens, Creggan.

Two men were inside the property when a number of masked men entered with one carrying a firearm. Both escaped injury.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Sometime around 9pm, it’s believed a number of masked men entered the house, one of whom was said to have been carrying a firearm, and fired a shot at the front door before making off.

“Two men were in the house at the time. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported at this time.”

Speaking after the incident, UUP councillor Darren Guy described ongoing attacks as “totally unacceptable”, which must be condemned by all.

"The people of this city and district are shocked and disgusted at these continued incidents,” he said.

"There can be absolutely no justification for the firing of a shot in a built up residential area of our city.

"It is clear that those responsible have absolutely no concern for people living in Creggan nor do they represent the interests of the people living there.

"This shooting took place just hours after hundreds of people attended the switch on of the Christmas lights in our city centre and the negative actions of a few stand in stark contrast to those who continue to positively promote our city and district.

"My thoughts are with the people living in the area who have had to endure this pointless action. I would urge anyone with information on this attack to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately."​

The PSNI has appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could assist the investigation to call them on 101, quoting reference number 1877 of 27/11/22.