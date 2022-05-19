Derry councillors approve social housing development despite strong objections from head of planning

Site of Springtown development on the edge of the city.

Artist's impression of the proposed Springtown Road site which was granted approval by the planning committee.

Councillors in Derry have voted in favour of building over 250 social housing properties in the city contrary to the advice of local planners.

The application came before Derry City & Strabane District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday when representatives decided that social housing need outweighed planning policy.

The site on the Springtown Road would comprise of a residential development and community centre with works to include new access and upgrades to Springtown Road and the junction of Hawthorne

However, in their report planning officers said this site falls outside the Derry Area Plan 2011.

They said there is room for 10,000-11,000 properties within the current development limit.

Officers believed there is no need for the housing development in a greenfield countryside site as approval has been granted for housing within the city limit.

Head of planning at the council Maura Fox said approving the application would set a “significant detrimental planning precedent” for the council area and she strongly recommended refusing it.

A total of seven objections were laid out which said the proposed development does not manage housing growth in a sustainable way and roads issues – namely access from Springtown Road.

Application site boundary on the Springtown Road.

Representative for Hartlands NI Ltd and Apex Housing Association, Mr Daniel McAteer said proposals outside the limit should be rejected unless he can convince them otherwise.

He said the line drawn is “hopelessly out of date” saying the plan expired in 2011.

A line drawn around Derry in 2000 shouldn’t act as a barrier to economic development, Mr McAteer added.

He described it as a “first class scheme” with ample green space for residents and emphasised a resounding need for social housing in Derry.

Sinn Fein’s Christopher Jackson said it has been a steep learning curve when planning functions were transferred to council and he’s beginning to question whether councillors have been equipped with the appropriate knowledge.

He queried the weight given to policy when the plan is out of date.

Lead legal services officer Philip Kingston told councillors that they are the arbiters of weight and the decision ultimately rests with them as members of the planning committee.

SDLP councillor John Boyle asked if there is a ceiling on rural housing provision or could there be one in future.

He was told members don’t need to be concerned about that issue in relation to this application.

Mr Boyle said he would not go against the advice of officers to refuse to application while recognising there is a “housing emergency” in the city.

He was concerned about setting a precedent and questioned how long the project would be delayed if the officer’s recommendation was overturned.

Mr Boyle insisted that if the application was approved there should be a condition included for developers to build a high quality playpark for children living in the area.

It was confirmed that DfI would be notified and no timeline could be provided by council officers other commencement of construction within five years.

Mr Jackson said the application had been discussed exhaustively and there is a need for 3,000 social housing units in the west bank of the city alone.

The rate of development is nowhere near that and he said that should be needs to be given considerable weight.

He proposed approving the application.

Independent councillor Paul Gallagher said the applicant made a “compelling argument” and he pointed to an out of date plan and “strict planning policies”.

He was critical of people land banking in zoned areas where they are unwilling to move to construction.

Ten councillors voted in favour of the proposal and three against, therefore the proposal carried.