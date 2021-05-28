Derry crisis intervention service ‘must have permanent funding’

MLA makes plea after health minister forced to step in again to save Derry centre

Calls have been made for a crisis intervention service in Londonderry to be permanently funded.

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan, who chairs Stormont's All Party Group on Mental Health, welcomed support from the Department of Health that will secure the centre for six more months.

But he said a more sustainable funding model was needed.

The Community Crisis Intervention Centre (CCIS), which was set up in 2019, operates in Derry from Thursday evenings through to Monday mornings but has limped from one funding package to another over three years.

The facility is a drop-in centre for people in the city experiencing a mental health crisis or contemplating suicide.

The centre's current funding tranche was due to run out in June, but after Health Minister Robin Swann released £66,000 from his budget, the centre can continue to operate for the remainder of 2021.

Mr Durkan said: “This will come as a relief to staff but even more so to service users, for whom CCIS has been a lifeline in their darkest hours.

“The Minister clearly recognises the value of this project having now twice stepped in to save it. I now appeal to him to identify a stable, sustainable funding model that enable this service to thrive and continue to save lives.

"The outlook is not good for mental health, demand is growing, waiting lists are spiralling — the closure of this service would not only have reduced the support available to people when they are most vulnerable but would also have compounded hopelessness and despair.

“We fought hard to get this badly needed and sadly needed support in Derry and we will fight any attempt to withdraw it or run it down.” A Mental Health Support Fund has recently been set up by Mr Swann, which will enable community and voluntary organisations, like Extern who operate the CCIS in Derry.

Mr Swann said: “I hope this additional funding allows this vital service to continue and an opportunity to try and reach a longer term funding solution for the initiative. It will also most importantly provide assurance for those most in need that the service is available.

“I also recently announced a new £10m Mental Health Support Fund which will provide grants to charity organisations who provide interventions to improve the population’s mental health and may provide a further opportunity for Extern to consider in seeking funding for this project.” Since it opened, Derry's river suicide charity, Foyle, Search and Rescue who have also contributed funds to CCIS, has used the centre as a place of safety for people they encounter on their patrol of the city's bridges.

Pat Carlin, chair of Foyle, Search and Rescue, said having the service available at times when other mental health services are closed has saved lives.

He said: "The CCIS is undoubtedly saving lives and in addition to this valuable service, having this facility has also alleviated pressure on ourselves, the PSNI and the emergency department of Altnagelvin hospital.

"The CCIS gives access to a counsellor immediately to people who find themselves in crisis so that they have somewhere to go and access to help."

A rally, planned to highlight the need to retain the CCIS in Derry permanently, will take place later in June.