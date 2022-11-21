Derry families devastated after youths vandalise and steal from Christmas Drive

A number of families in Derry city that organise events and fundraise for the local community in the lead-up to Christmas have said they “are failing to see a way to carry on” after youths reportedly vandalised and stole from their Christmas Drive at the weekend.

In a social media post, Christmas Drive Derry said five young people climbed over the wall at the bottom of the street on the Glengalliagh Road during Saturday evening, and damaged a wheelchair-accessible train that had been built by social enterprise, 4Rs.

The vandals were also understood to have damaged lights on elf houses and a grotto, and stole donated candy canes, that were later dumped on the Leafair pitches.

A spokesperson for Christmas Drive Derry, which is made up of 24 families, said: "We are now at the point where we are failing to see a way to carry on, when we are constantly out every morning fixing the hard work that was done.

"The work the effort the time and the money that was put into this street, not to mention the two causes that we will help and for our community to enjoy didn't matter to us because we loved seeing the kids enjoy it but when you have vandals coming in and wrecking it it becomes disheartening.

"We have video footage of this and are hoping for it to be dealt with. If you have teenagers please make yourself aware of where they are and what they are doing.

"We will meet as a street tomorrow and see if there is any point in going on with Christmas Drive Derry or give back the money so generously donated for the charities and call it a day for Christmas Drive.”

They added that a visitor from Belfast had come to the city just to see the festively decorated street and that they ‘would have hated them to come after the devastation’.

The PSNI has been contacted for further information.