Derry girl traumatised after being subjected to sectarian assault

Attack by gang of youths on 12-year-old that was filmed is investigated as a hate crime

Screen grab of the assault on Ella as she is helpless on the ground

A girl has been left afraid of going back into Londonderry city centre after being subjected to a sectarian attack.

A video circulating online shows Ella McClay being attacked outside a café by a gang of mostly girls, who kick her and pull her hair as she sits defenceless on the ground.

The 12-year-old said a former friend set her up after inviting her into the city centre.

When she arrived the group chased her through a shopping centre.

“My back is sore, they kicked my side and my head and all,” she explained.

“We went to the police station and they’re going to look into it.”

Her father Paul had to collect her and was told she was attacked “for being a Prod”.

He said: “It sort of stunned me. There’s another video where you can hear them calling her an ‘orange b******’ and stuff, and that she doesn’t belong on this side of the town.

“She is very shook up and sore.”

The PSNI said it received a report yesterday about an assault on a girl in Shipquay Place by a number of others at around 5.20pm on Monday.

It is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime and police appealed to anyone with information or who witnessed it to get in touch.

The PSNI added: “Hate crime can have a long-lasting, damaging impact on victims and their wider community. We believe that every person has the right to go about their lives without being the target of abusive language, or criminal behaviour motivated by hate or prejudice.

“We all have a role in eliminating this behaviour from our society.

“There is no place for hate and we take reports of this nature incredibly seriously.”

UUP councillor Darren Guy said he was “disgusted” by what had happened.

“She was set upon by both boys and girls, who were not too worried about how they left this young girl as they continuously kicked at her head and upper body,” he said.

“I would hope that if the parents of the attackers notice any of their kids taking part in this attack after watching the shocking video... they would do the right thing and inform the PSNI.

“We as a society are 25 years after the Belfast Agreement, and we have all failed miserably in dealing with sectarianism. This has to change.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 937 of 05/04/23.

They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.