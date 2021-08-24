Derry GP Anne McCloskey says she has been suspended following video containing anti-vaccination claims

A GP who posted anti-vaccine theories in a video online has said she has been suspended from practising medicine.

It was confirmed to the Belfast Telegraph yesterday that an investigation had been launched in relation to the claims Londonderry woman Dr Anne McCloskey posted in a video which was shared across social media.

In the video, she said that she is “distraught” at seeing young people “damaged” after receiving the vaccine.

She also added that “this whole hype has largely been a figment of the media and the government and their lying scientific advisors” and claims that vaccines are “unapproved and unlicensed”.

Speaking today, Dr McCloskey said that she doesn’t regret any of the claims made in the video.

She said she has received an email saying she has been suspended.

“This was done because, as a scientist and a practising physician, I am very concerned about the safety of young people,” she said.

The video, which has received hundreds of views already, was initially posted through ‘The Irish Enquiry’, an online platform described as “uncensored live-streamed discussions”.

It has since been taken down from YouTube, but snippets of the video are still being shared across Twitter.

A spokesperson for the General Medical Council (GMC) confirmed that they are aware of concerns expressed in relation to the video posted online.

“We expect doctors to justify trust in the profession and the spread of misinformation during the pandemic is a serious concern,” the spokesperson said.

“We’ll examine any allegations to determine whether further action is required.”