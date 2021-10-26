Derry Halloween: Translink to run additional bus and rail services as festival returns

List of service extensions below

Those hoping to enjoy Derry’s spectacular Halloween festivities have been encouraged to use public transport, with additional services set to run in the city.

Extra late night services will be in operation across the bus, coach and rail network for people travelling to and from the city on Sunday night.

There will also be more shuttle buses in operation between 5pm and 10pm across the Halloween weekend, with those services running between the North West Transport Hub and Foyle Street Bus Centre.

The annual festival is billed as one of the biggest around and is back to a more familiar look, after most of the event was moved online last year as a result of the pandemic.

While the traditional parade through the city will not run in line with current restrictions, the stunning firework finale over the River Foyle will take place.

The celebrations, entitled Awakening the Walled City, is set to run from Friday until Halloween night on Sunday.

There will also be an extended Halloween walking trail this year several illuminated worlds spread across the city, taking in the Cityside and Waterside, as well as Strabane and Donegal.

Each world will also have its own programme of activity featuring a range of installations, large scale inflatables, aerial acrobatics, dancing flames, displays and animation.

Those attending across the weekend have been urged to avail of public transport to ease traffic congestion in the city.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “Derry is renowned for its Halloween celebrations with a range of events and activities culminating in the amazing fireworks display at 9.00pm on Halloween night.

“I want to ensure that we play our part in making the City’s Halloween festivities a success by providing additional public transport services for people attending the events.

“The city will be incredibly busy over the weekend and on Sunday in particular so I would encourage people to use public transport where possible or to walk or cycle if the journey is short.

“For those people driving to the city, I would urge you to follow any restrictions in place and park legally and responsibly at all times.”

Translink chief Chris Conway added: “Alongside the great range of special bus and train offers and services there will be a spooky installation inside the North West Transport Hub as part of the Council’s Halloween walking trail.

“We are looking forward to supporting this popular spooky spectacle by connecting people and communities and helping make this vibrant celebration a stand-out event for the region.

“We encourage passengers to plan their journey by visiting www.translink.co.uk or use the journey planner.”

Additional services below:

Rail:

On Sunday October 31 2021, NI Railways will operate an additional rail service after the fireworks to accommodate visitors leaving the walled city.

· Departing Derry~Londonderry (North West Transport Hub) at 21:45 to Coleraine

Bus:

Additional late-night bus and coach services will operate on October 31:

· 22.00 - 212 service going to Castledawson

· 21.45 - 98 service going to Strabane

· 21.45 - 145 service going to Greysteel, Eglinton via Strathfoyle

· 21:45 - Cityside bus A serving - Slievemore, Skeoge and Culmore

· 21:45 - Cityside bus B serving – Creggan, Hazelbank, Ballymagroarty

· 21:45 - Waterside bus serving – Kilfennan, Gobnasacle, Curryneirin

Additional shuttle buses are operating between 5pm and 10pm between 29th and 31st October between the North West Transport Hub and Foyle Street Bus Centre to facilitate people using the Walking Trail.