Derry house fire being treated as arson by PSNI

The PSNI are treating a fire at a house in the Waterside area of Derry on Monday as arson.

Both NIFRS and police attended the scene where it’s believed a window had been broken and an accelerant was used to start the fire. The house was unoccupied at the time and there are no reports of any injuries. However, damage has been caused to the house.

Detective Sergeant Gingell from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Division said: "This was a reckless attack, which could have had serious consequences. The fire, which is being investigated as arson, could have spread and we could be dealing with a very different situation today."

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.