Derry INLA gun salute: DUP’s Trevor Clarke calls Ombudsman to investigate PSNI ‘inaction’

DUP MLA Trevor Clarke has called on the Police Ombudsman to investigate police’s failure to intervene in an armed show of strength by the INLA in Derry last Friday.

He said that “a dark shadow” has been cast over the PSNI’s commitment to fairness, as police had advance warning that gunmen would take to the streets.

Police were informed that the republican group was likely to fire shots at the Mickey Devine mural in the Galliagh area of the city to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the death of the hunger striker.

The PSNI suggested they did not get involved with the incident due to public safety concerns.

“Once again, the police have failed to send a clear signal that anyone engaged in such activity will face the full rigour of the law,” said Policing Board representative.

Mr Clarke added that he respected “legitimate concerns about placing officers in harm’s way”.

“However, we need to dispel the myth that somehow our society is safer by allowing masked gunmen to operate freely in plain sight in a residential area without even as much as aerial surveillance or a robust evidence gathering operation,” continued the South Antrim MLA.

“The Chief Constable needs to explain exactly why such criminal behaviour must be facilitated rather than rooted out.”

Mr Clarke criticised the PSNI’s approach to this incident in comparison with “the recent crackdown on those attending NI Protocol protests, as well as the activities of street preachers”.

He claimed that police were more lenient to republicans “not because it is proportionate to do so but because it is convenient” and added that “such an approach, regardless of whether it is conscious or unconscious, should have no role in policing in Northern Ireland”.

“There must be a tangible route for allegations of two-tier policing to be tested going forward. Under Section 60A of the Police Act, the Ombudsman can launch an investigation into a police practice or policy if he or she has reason to believe that it would be in the public interest.”

Loyalist protests against the Northern Ireland protocol are to resume this week with a demonstration in Enniskillen on Wednesday, organised by a group called Combined Loyalists Fermanagh, which has notified the Parades Commission.

Previous demonstrations have not sought such permission, with a number currently under PSNI investigation, including in Newtownards, Bangor, east Belfast and the Shankill Road.

The Police Ombudsman said it had yet to receive a complaint but would consider any representations made.

A police spokesman said: “We recognise the public concern at the disgraceful scenes in Derry on Friday night. I want to reassure the public that all our operational policing decisions are made with public safety as our primary goal and that a full investigation into this incident is underway.”

“We are aware of the importance of public accountability for us as a Police Service. The Northern Ireland Policing Board and the Police Ombudsman play a crucial role in this accountability process.

"We will always actively and constructively engage in that accountability process and we will brief Policing Board members on the policing operation in Derry on August 20 at their meeting next week.”