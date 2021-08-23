Derry INLA gun salute: Police explain decision not to intervene

Show of strength at Derry hunger striker mural is condemned

The PSNI has suggested a decision not to intervene in an INLA armed show of strength in Londonderry was made on the grounds of public safety.

Police had been informed that the republican gang was likely to fire shots at the Mickey Devine mural in the Galliagh area of the city to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the death of the hunger striker.

Social media footage shows several masked men walking through a housing estate carrying weapons before firing a volley of shots into the air.

But sources told the Sunday Life a decision was taken not to interrupt last Friday’s event despite knowledge it was to take place, and to instead monitor it for evidence-gathering purposes.

Addressing concerns raised over the event, Superintendent Catherine Magee said yesterday: “Police do not comment on specific security issues and no inference should be drawn from this.

“However, I want to reassure the public that all operational policing decisions are made with public safety as our primary goal.

“I recognise public concern at the disgraceful scenes in Londonderry on Friday evening and want to assure the local community that a full investigation into this incident is underway.

“My job is to keep people safe and I will continue to work alongside local representatives, partner agencies and the community to address all criminal activity and bring those who break the law before the courts.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 2840 of 20/08/21.”

The incident took place in front of a mural of Devine on Friday with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson calling it a “disgraceful display of terrorism”.

Mr Donaldson said he has spoken with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne to raise concerns, adding: “No one involved in such activity is above the law.”

His DUP colleague, Foyle MLA Gary Middleton, described it as a “brazen display”.

“This raises serious questions about the enforcement of law and order across our city,” he said.

UUP leader Doug Beattie called for “a full investigation”.

“There is no place for this in society — those responsible are yesterday’s men,” he said. “Nobody should ever contemplate giving them any kind of support or view them as any kind of freedom fighter. They restrict freedom, they have the boot on the neck of their own community and should be viewed as an embarrassment to nationalism.”

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis also said he has spoken to the Chief Constable.

He added: “These are criminal actions that have no place in today’s Northern Ireland. Anyone with information on these disgraceful scenes should pass it to the PSNI.”