Derry Ironman completes 100km River Foyle swim to ‘celebrate the lives of those we have lost’

Danny Quigley arrives at Carrickarory Pier, Moville, Inishowen, Co Donegal, as part of his ‘Celebration of Life’ swim

After braving hours in the cold sea, lonely night swims and the stings of jellyfish, Derry native Danny Quigley completed his epic swim of the River Foyle, swimming 100 km in open water to celebrate the lives of people who died by suicide.

Danny, a father-of-three, who lost his own father, Colm, to suicide when he was just a teenager in 2011, began his swim at Lifford, Co Donegal, on Monday, swimming in the direction of Derry until the tide turned.

All along the way crowds gathered at piers and shores to watch his progress as he swam down the Foyle, heading for the wide open mouth of the Atlantic Ocean.

As he passed under the Peace Bridge in his native Derry city by night, crowds gathered with torches and cheers went up as he swam underneath, his beacon flashing in the water behind him.

By Tuesday evening he had reached Carrickarory Pier in Moville, Co Donegal, where family members and supporters gathered in their dozens to greet him on his swim, which Danny named a ‘Celebration of Life’.

He began the last push of his challenge on Wednesday morning, swimming around the swirling waters off Inishowen Head before arriving at Kinnagoe Bay, a cove where one of the Spanish Armada ships sank in 1588.

No stranger to gruelling physical challenges — the Derry man previously completed 10 Ironman triathlons in 10 days during the pandemic — Danny was aware that this undertaking would logistically be tricky to navigate; the Foyle is the fastest-flowing river in Europe and swimming with the tide is important.

“The tide changes every six hours, so I’ll swim with the tide”, so was Danny’s plan.

“The Foyle, on average, travels at 4.2 knots. And Michael Phelps, when he broke the 200m record, averaged 3.7 knots.

“So, Phelps swimming at full pelt for 200m isn’t going to beat the Foyle’s average flow.

“You would be going backwards — and it’s physically, humanly impossible to swim against the Foyle when it’s flowing against you.”

While the physical aspect of the challenge was gruelling, Danny said the mental aspect proved just as big of a part of the undertaking.

During his challenge, with only five hours’ sleep in a 48-hour period, he said he was feeling worn out but that the support of people is keeping him buoyed up on his journey.

After he arrived at Carrickarory Pier in Moville, Danny told the Irish Independent: “The swim means so much to me and equally all the families for whom I’m swimming in celebration of their loved ones’ lives.

“I’ve had people come up to me and break down in tears telling me how much it means to them. That’s hard-hitting and difficult to take, but in a way it warms my heart. As I swim I need a warm heart, as the waters are cold and deep. They’re dark at night and a scary place to be when things get real.

Throughout his challenge he was supported by volunteers from Foyle Search and Rescue, to whom, alongside Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum, monies raised will be donated.

Danny believes we still have a long way to go in terms of demystifying mental illness.

Helping people to know they can reach out for support, as well as helping get rid of the shame that often surrounds conversations around mental health, particularly for men, are all part of his mission.

“This isn’t about me. It’s about celebrating the lives of those who we have lost. Remember them. Don’t be afraid to speak about them. Bring them up in conversation and be proud of them. Do it all the time without fear of what others think.”