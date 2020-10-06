Derry lottery winner Anne Canavan returns to where her fairytale became real

Mum in a million tells of life after scooping jackpot

Winning smile: Lottery winner Anne Canavan returned to the Beech Hill Country House Hotel where five years earlier, she announced she had won £1m on EuroMillions

The mum-of-four from Co Londonderry scooped one million pounds on the National Lottery while out shopping.

An inventor by profession - Anne (59) marked the special anniversary of her win by returning to the Beech Hill Country House Hotel where she first revealed her win publicly.

Five years on her £1m win on the EuroMillions, Anne revealed how she invested in homes in Co Donegal and Derry with the cash - while the win led to travelling and giving her the ability to spend time on her many inventions.

Among the destinations Anne has travelled to are Jamaica, Cuba, the USA, Russia and Barbados.

More recently, the ability to travel has been curtailed, but when it becomes easier to travel again - she looking forward to resuming her roaming.

"The ability to travel has been one of the biggest perks of winning," said Anne.

"Jamaica has always been on my bucket list and I got to visit Bob Marley's home (I love Bob Marley!) and sit on his single bed. I just loved that. I also fell in love with Barbados - as did my son Dmitri - and would happily live there."

But the cash has also been helpful when it comes to developing her inventions, including the Snotblot, a wristband that stores tissues within handy reach to stop runny noses becoming a messy issue for kids and adults.

"Snotblot is now one of 26 different products that I'm currently working on, all at varying stages of development," Anne said.

"The money has definitely helped me pursue my dreams.

She added: "From the age of 19 or 20, I've always been fascinated by invention and innovation - and now, thanks to my National Lottery win, I am able to develop my ideas without having to worry about having a regular job and supporting my family."

More importantly, she says, the money has also allowed her to spend more time and have fun with her children, Cressida (29), Grace (26), Lauren (24) and Dmitri (15), and her dad in England.

Anne with her daughter Cressida

"He's been such an inspiration to me throughout my life and to be able to visit him or have him over to stay is priceless," Anne said.

Looking forward, Anne said she is developing her other passion, writing. Right now, she is working on a number of writing projects, including ones that tie in with her inventiveness.

"Something I've always enjoyed since I was a kid is storytelling," she explained.

"So, I've written a series of 15 Snotblot children's stories - which are a bit like a modern-day version of the old Mister Men books - and I'm now working on a big fantasy story that I like to call my 'Netflix blockbuster'."

It is all far removed from the days when she worked a variety of jobs to support the family.

She bought the ticket randomly with loose change when out shopping with a friend.

She recalled: "My life has always been a case of feast or famine and at the time I won the lottery, I was definitely in one of my famine moments," said Anne, "but that completely turned around when I bought that little pink ticket".

"I'd bought a ticket for the Tuesday night EuroMillions draw and then, having found a couple of quid in my pocket, I thought I'd buy one for the Friday night draw too.

"Little did I know this slip of paper that I carried around so casually in my handbag from Tuesday to Friday was going to be worth so much money."

She added: "It's really funny when I look back, as normally I would buy a ticket and not check it for ages - or maybe wait until I have three or four and check them all in one go.

"But on this particular Friday night I remember feeling an urge to check my ticket as I was getting ready for bed at around 1.00am. I had turned off my laptop but I switched it back on, checked the results and went...WHAT?!

"I checked it three or four times but deep down I knew that I had won."