Derry man (21) charged over drug offences following INLA-related police search

A man (21) in Derry has been charged in relation to a number of drug-related offences following a PSNI raid investigating suspected drugs criminality linked to republican paramilitary group, the INLA.

The man’s offences include possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply, possession of class B drugs and conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 11 November.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Officers from the police’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force seized a small quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs and money during their search of two properties in Londonderry on Wednesday morning.

“The possession and supply of drugs within communities should not, and indeed will not, be tolerated,” said Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan.

“Today’s arrest, and drugs’ seizure, reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people.

“We will continue to work with communities and our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.”

