Derry man alleged to have strangled his cat and then sent a video of it to his mother refused bail

A man alleged to have used a cable to strangle his pet cat to death and then sent a mobile phone video of it to his mother has been refused bail in Londonderry.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay described the allegations against the defendant as “extremely serious and which might not have come to light but for the defendant sending the video to his mother”.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said the actions of Andrew Coyle (25) of Deramore Drive in the Strathfoyle area of the city “verge on the bizarre. It is a difficult case in that he has made limited admissions to the police”.

A police officer told Derry Magistrates Court the defendant, who is charged with animal cruelty and with sending a distressing electronic communication to his mother, was arrested last Saturday night after she contacted the police.

“He told his mother that he had strangled his cat with a cable and put it into a black bin. Officers found the dead cat in a white plastic bag in the bin,” the officer said.

“The defendant was arrested and taken to Strand Road Police Station where he was examined by a forensic medical officer who believed the defendant to have been under the influence of a stupefying substance or substances. At one stage he asked the forensic medical officer not to rape him,” the police witness said.

“It was put to him that he told his mother he was getting pleasure from doing it, that he was getting an adrenaline rush, that he told her the cat stared up at him while he was doing it and that when he took off the cable the cat took a few breaths and then died.

“The officers showed him the video he’d sent to his mother. He was shown pictures of the dead cat but he couldn’t bring himself to look at the pictures — but he laughed when shown pictures of the cable,” the officer added.

Objecting to bail, the officer said the defendant had shown no remorse.

“The allegations are of an extremely serious nature in that he deliberately strangled a defenceless animal to death, had an adrenaline rush while doing it and then sent a video of it to his mother. He presents a risk to himself, to members of the public and to animals.

“He is currently on Crown Court bail for an alleged violent assault on his partner involving choking and causing serious harm to his partner. He felt the need to make the video call to his mother and confess”, the officer said.

Refusing bail, the Deputy District Judge said a “massive issue in this case is he is on bail for domestic violence allegedly involving choking and causing serious harm. The demonstration to his mother of the video, without which this case might not have come to light, is similar to domestic violence behaviour in that he was trying to provoke a reaction from his mother”.

The defendant was remanded in custody until March 3.