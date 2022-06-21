Derry man cleared of love rival murder attempt

The judge said he would pass sentence in the case on August 26

A man from Londonderry has been cleared of attempting to murder his love rival after a jury found him not guilty.

Robert Gillespie (53) from Tamneynore Park in the city had been charged with the attempted murder of Warren Roberts on July 24, 2018.

He had also been accused of possessing a shotgun on the same date.

After a six-day trial at Derry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, the jury found Gillespie not guilty of the attempted murder.

However, he was found guilty of possessing the shotgun.

The court had been told that the incident related to a sawn-off shotgun that was fired at Warren Roberts’ car as he returned from work.

In his defence, Gillespie had claimed he was not trying to kill Mr Roberts, who was seeing a woman Gillespie had previously had an affair with, but was only trying to frighten him.

Gillespie had told the jury he was jealous and said that “at no stage did I want to harm him. My sole intention was to scare him”.

Gillespie had previously admitted eight charges relating to other incidents where Mr Roberts’ car had been burnt out and a bullet posted through the letter box of the woman’s house.

Following the verdict, Judge Philip Babington said he would pass sentence in the case on August 26. Defence counsel Kieran Mallon said his client accepted that he was facing “a significant custodial sentence” and requested a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

The judge told Gillespie it was a very serious matter and remanded him in custody prior to sentencing.