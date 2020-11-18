Derry man Conchur Doherty 'had many talents and cared passionately about his family', funeral told

Search team members at the funeral of Conchúr Doherty at St. Columba's Church Longtower. Picture Martin McKeown. 18.11.20

Conchúr Doherty’s mum and dad, Linda and Gleann, left follow as members of Foyle Search and Rescue carry their son into St. Columba's Church Longtower. Picture Martin McKeown. 18.11.20

A priest at the funeral of a young man whose body was recovered from the River Foyle told how he found the adult world “too big” and struggled to appreciate the gift he was to others.

Mourners gathered at St Columba’s Church in Londonderry to pay their last respects to Conchur Doherty on Wednesday.

Foyle, Search and Rescue spearheaded a five-day river search after Mr Doherty (20) was seen entering the Foyle on November 10. His body was recovered on Sunday.

People who helped with the search, including members of Foyle, Search and Rescue lined the route as Mr Doherty’s cortege made its way to the Longtower Church.

Fr Chris Ferguson told the congregation that while Conchur had a tortured mind, he was also a young man of many talents who cared passionately about his family.

Fr Ferguson said: “During his teenage years, as Conchur grew into an adult his personality changed. He became more withdrawn, quiet, and happier in his own company. Conchur seemed to lose his old childhood certainties, and found his new world, too big, and this affected his confidence.

“Unfortunately, Conchur, was tortured at times by doubt and insecurity, and he found it difficult to fully appreciate the gift he was to others.”

Conchur Doherty

Fr Ferguson recalled the many talents and passions Conchur had which included music and running with his father Gleann.

He continued: “Conchur enjoyed company, and on occasions could even be persuaded to play the guitar.

“Never mind the guitar, Conchur loved guitars, and what is more remarkable, Conchur taught himself to play the guitar.

“When he put his mind to something, Conchur was determined enough to keep going and keep trying until he succeeded.

“No one realised he could sing never mind write a song, but unfortunately, Conchur was in a place where he was unable to appreciate and recognise his own talents. “

“During this year Conchur and Gleann, often went running during lockdown and on these occasions, Conchur described himself as being at his happiest.

Indeed, Conchur’s life revolved around his family - above all Conchur was very caring son and supportive and protective of his brother and sisters.”

Fr Ferguson reminded the congregation that it was important to celebrate the life Conchur had and not lose hope.

He continued: “In the time ahead, as we battle and struggle with the sea of emotions which threaten to swamp and overwhelm us, it's important to remember to celebrate Conchur’s life.

“In his life and his death, Conchur challenges us, with the question which defined his quest, ‘what’s the point?’ It’s a question which demands that we search deeper, and we don’t take for granted the reality of life.”

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact the Samaritans on 116 123, or Lifeline on 0808 808 8000.