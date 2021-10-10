Derry man Danny Quigley raises £100,000 for health organisations following Ironman challenge

A Derry fitness enthusiast who completed 10 Ironman challenges in a row during the summer has raised over £100,000 for local health and wellbeing organisations.

Danny Quigley took on the challenge earlier this year to mark the 10-year anniversary of his father Colm’s passing from suicide on March 23, 2011.

Mr Quigley spent much of the year training for the grueling challenge, which comprised of a 2.4 mile swim followed by a 112 mile cycle and then a marathon – all carried out ten consecutive times.

The Derry-man completed the challenge in August.

Mr Quigley’s fundraising page for The Bogside Brandywell Health Forum and PIETA, a suicide prevention charity, has been running throughout and on Sunday finally reached the landmark figure.

In a post on social media, Mr Quigley wrote: “We’ve done it.

“This has been one of the hardest and most rewarding few months in my life.

“I feel like a broken record here but once again, I am simply in awe of the generosity, gratitude and charity of the people of Derry and Donegal.

“To everyone that donated; from the businesses that had the means to donate large sums right down to the men and women throwing in a pound here and there. All of it has added up to this.

“All of you have helped out and all of you played your part in raising this money, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

He added: “A special thank you to Joe McKane and Odhran McKane and the McKane family for being with me every step of the way. Georgie Harkin, Seamus Crossan, Stephen Quigley for being in high spirits.

“A special thank you of course to the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum - they’ve done so much and will continue to do so after my work in raising the money is complete.

“And of course, a special thank you to my friends/family and all of the people that were down supporting.

“Follow along for updates on how we’ll be able to put this money to good use.”

Mr Quigley was congratulated by many online for reaching the impressive fund-raising figure.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood wrote: “Danny Quigley is a hero and an inspiration to us all in Derry and beyond.

“His determination has brought out the best in everyone who donated and I’m sure these funds will go a long way- well done, Danny.”

While DUP Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Graham Warke, added: “Ten Iron Man triathlons in ten days was an incredible achievement in itself, but to also raise these funds is truly inspiring.

“Massive congratulations to our DecaMan.”

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph earlier this year, Mr Quigley said he chose to do the challenge as his father was “really into his fitness”.

"My daddy did triathlons and raced for Ireland which is how I got into fitness in the first place but he was affected by depression a year or so before he died,” he said.

"Daddy was the kind of person who wouldn't let any of us lie in our beds so I realised how low he was one day that we were suppose to go out on the bikes in the afternoon and he was still in bed.

"That was a big eye opener for me and even though I didn't know then what was wrong, I know now how badly affected he was with the depression and if depression can hit someone like my father I want people to realise this is something that could touch the lives of anyone at any time."