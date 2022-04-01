Derry man Paddy Brennan in coma in the US after being hit by a car

A fundraising appeal for his family has now raised over £38,000

A Londonderry man has been left in a coma in the United States after he was hit by a car.

After undergoing several life saving surgeries, Paddy Brennan is being cared for at the Inland Valley Medical Center in California.

A member of the Los Angeles Cougars GAA club, his team mates have launched a fundraiser for his family who have flown to be at his side.

So far over $50,000 US Dollars (£38,000) has been donated.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A message from the club President, Eoghan Geoghegan, said Mr Brennan was injured during a weekend away and now faces a long recovery.

“After several life saving surgeries by the medical team at Inland Valley Medical Center, today, he remains in a coma with more surgeries ahead, a threat of brain damage, and no matter what way you look at it, a very long road to recovery.”

Describing his friend as a star player who was happy to volunteer his time with less experienced members, he said the club was committed to doing all they could to support his family.

“Paddy is well supported by many but the true impact of that support can unfortunately depend on finances (especially when dealing with the US health system). In coordination with the below supporters of Paddy, we are publishing this fundraiser as a central place for all of Paddy's global communities, friends, colleagues and teammates to come and contribute to supporting Paddy's recovery and his family.”

He said the funding would go towards medical bills, meals for Paddy’s family and managing their living costs as they spend as much time with him as possible.

For transparency, he said confirmations of transfers to the family would be posted online.

Any unused funds after Paddy’s full recovery will be donated to causes who helped along the way that the family support.

“Times like these show the strength of community. Aside from expat GAA, Paddy has several circles of friends and communities he has so positively impacted who have also become a key part of the team pitching in to help.”

Mr Geoghegan also described Paddy’s closest friends as “heroes” who were on-scene at the hospital and his bedside during the darkest hours.

He went on thank his employer, Eco Outdoor, who have managed insurance and legal details, provided transport for his parents and paid for several of Paddy’s personal expenses.

"Their efforts here have been so massive it is clear they care a lot about their team members and are an incredible organization,” Mr Geoghegan said.

Having previously lived in Australia, Paddy had also played with the Dragons Australian rules football team.

Mr Geoghegan said the club were also ready to support the family through the difficult time.