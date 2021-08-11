Derry man ‘refused to quarantine’ after returning from trip to Turkey, court told

A Londonderry man who allegedly refused to quarantine on return from a trip to Turkey could be rearrested if he continues to defy isolation rules, a High Court judge warned today.

Granting bail to 32-year-old Sam McGinley, Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan stressed he remains under a legal obligation to comply with Covid-19 regulations.

"He will be subject to arrest if he does not isolate," Sir Declan said.

McGinley, of Rosecourt in the city, faces charges of breaching Coronavirus travel regulations and resisting police.

The court heard he flew to Turkey to undergo a surgical procedure, but failed to quarantine in a Dublin hotel when he arrived back on August 4.

Amid claims of being unable to afford the cost, he was detained when police called at his home a day later.

Prosecution counsel Mark Farrell alleged that McGinley refused requests to book into a hotel for a 10-day period.

"He told police that he believed he could do as he pleased because he was doing a lateral flow test for Covid," the barrister said.

Mr Farrell argued that anyone returning from a country on the red list must self-isolate at a government-approved hotel, and foot the bill of up to £1,700.

If convicted of breaching the regulations, McGinley could be fined up to a maximum of £10,000.

He had been remanded in custody following his first appearance at Derry Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Defence lawyer Joe Brolly claimed it was unlawful to keep his client in prison for the isolation period.

"The problem is he cannot afford the costs involved," Mr Brolly added.

Bail was granted on the basis that McGinley will remain under an obligation for at least a day after his release.

"It's up to him (whether) he chooses to continue to ignore the regulations," Sir Declan added.

"If he doesn't go to a managed isolation area, he should be advised that in those circumstances he may well be in continuing breach."