Derry MLA welcomes apology by chief nursing officer after nurse racially abused by patient

An apology given to a Londonderry nurse who was subject to racial abuse by a patient has been welcomed by a local MLA in the city.

Beverly Simpson revealed to BBC Radio Foyle in September she was subjected to the abuse by a patient in a private healthcare setting.

The woman, who has been a nurse for more than 25 years, said the incident had made her consider leaving the profession.

According to BBC NI, Northern Ireland’s chief nursing officer Maria McIlgorm and other officials from the Department of Health met Ms Simpson at a meeting on Wednesday and apologised to her.

Ms Simpson told the radio station she wanted to speak out on the matter to make sure "any other nurse from a black or minority ethnic group did not feel alone".

SDLP Foyle politician Sinead McLaughlin said the case showed there was still “so much work to do when it comes to stamping out racism both within the workforce and in our society as a whole”.

“I welcome the apology to Beverly Simpson from the Chief Nursing Officer for the abhorrent abuse she received while simply trying to carry out her job as a nurse,” she added.

“Nobody should ever be made to feel uncomfortable or subjected to any kind of abuse.

"That Ms Simpson had to deal with this while trying to care for sick people, made it all the worse. Her story shocked people in our city and right across the north, but Ms Simpson’s experience is the reality for many people and minority groups.

"Until we accept that this problem exists, we won’t be able to deal with it properly.

“Derry and the North (are) becoming more diverse all the time and our society is much better for it. I’d like to thank Ms Simpson for showing real bravery and speaking out on this matter, it couldn’t have been easy.

"However, if we’re ever going to eradicate this kind of behaviour, then it can’t be allowed to happen behind closed doors.

"I will continue to liaise with the Department of Health following the issues raised by Ms Simpson and look forward to hearing their proposals to ensure that nobody is subjected to this kind of abuse in future.”

A spokesperson said: “The Chief Nursing Officer and Departmental officials welcomed the opportunity to meet with Beverly and hear first-hand of her experiences.

"The Department was clear during the meeting that racism, in any shape or form, is not something that any colleague should have to endure.

“The Department also reiterated its ongoing commitment to addressing this issue, including working with the Health and Social Care Trusts on the implementation of an Equality Action Plan which sets out the actions that are being taken forward over the next five years.

"Actions in the Plan are intended to make sure that the promotion of equality of opportunity and good relations are mainstreamed across health and social care.”