Derry mum (30s) who died in crash to be laid to rest on Wednesday

Mairead Doherty to be laid to rest in the City Cemetery following tragic crash in Londonderry. Pic by Carr Family Funeral Directors.

A young mum who was killed in a tragic road collision in Londonderry will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Mairead Doherty, who was in her 30s and from the Bogside area, will be buried in the City Cemetery following a Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church.

Three other people were taken to hospital following the single-vehicle crash which happened on the Culmore Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Ms Doherty’s funeral cortege will leave her mother’s house in Durrow Park before the service which begins at 11am and will be streamed online.

A ‘Féile in the Square’ event that was due to take place today has been cancelled as a mark of respect following the tragedy.

The family has requested donations in lieu of flowers to Road Safe NI.

A funeral notice says Ms Doherty was the “much loved mother of Cillian” and “beloved daughter of Ann Doherty and Conor & Pamela Cassidy,”

"Loving sister of Ryan, Conor and Edwin. Loving aunt of Lennon. Dear partner of Ciaran Lynch,” it adds.

“Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her Aunts, Uncles, cousins and everyone that knew her.”