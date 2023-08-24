Derry musician Phil Coulter ‘emotional and heart-warmed’ after collaboration with Ukrainian choir

Derry-born musician Phil Coulter has described his recent collaboration with a newly-formed National Ukrainian Choir as ‘emotional’ and ‘heart-warming’ after they adopted one of his best known songs.

‘Steal Away’ was written in 1983 and was originally about a dream Coulter had as a child, about stealing away in the middle of the night to escape the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Now, the 81-year-old has re-released a special version of his classic song, which has been partially translated into Ukrainian by a choir made up of people who came to the island of Ireland after fleeing the conflict currently ongoing in their country with Russian forces.

“It’s been quite an adventure and for me, it’s been very heart-warming to be honest, because not every project has that kind of human ingredient and the whole experience has been quite emotional,” Coulter said.

“I was approached in the spring of this year by the executive of a government agency whose job it is to settle Ukrainian refugees [in the Republic of Ireland].

“He was based in Cavan and he said there was a large Ukrainian community in their area, and they were particularly musical.

“He passed it onto me that they had adopted my song ‘Steal Away’ as kind of an anthem. I was completely blown away by that, but he pointed out that when you listen to the words, the Ukrainians could relate exactly to the song lyrics.”

Some of the ballad’s song words include lines such as: For me and you let's start anew, and make a new beginning… We'll leave behind the empty streets, the gloom and desolation.”

Coulter added: “I wrote it 40 years ago, about escaping from the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Little did I think that the lyrics would still be relevant for them today, but when you see it in the context of Ukraine today, you then really see how relevant it is.”

“We assembled a choir of 40, with Ukrainians from north, east, west and as far south as Kerry and Tipperary, bused them all to Dublin for rehearsals, and a few weeks later got them back to record it.”

Coulter and the choir performed an official launch for the song in Dublin this week, and it will be available for download on Spotify at the end of August.

The NI songwriter, who also co-wrote three Eurovision Song Contest entries, further admired the strength and tenacity of the Ukrainian women that he met through the initiative.

“A number of them just have nothing,” he continued.

“Their homes were bombed to rubble, all that they possessed is gone, and they came to Ireland literally to start anew from nothing.

“For them to get together and do something as positive and as joyous as singing my song in a choir with Ukrainian lyrics; God knows, these people need some light in their lives.”