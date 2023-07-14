Derry parades model ‘proves culture can be respected’

Follow Maiden City example, says former top cop

A former Assistant Chief Constable has said lingering sectarianism around the Twelfth can be phased out – pointing to how the parading issue has been largely resolved in Londonderry.

Co-operation Ireland chief executive Peter Sheridan, who retired from the force in 2008, was speaking after the likenesses of Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill and councillor Taylor McGrann were placed on bonfires in Dungannon and the Rathcoole estate in Newtownabbey.

An Aontu councillor’s car was also set on fire and 11 ambulance service workers were injured in attacks across four locations over the Eleventh Night and Twelfth.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said such incidents “shamed us all”.

Mr Sheridan, who was awarded an MBE for services to peace-building last month, said: “Change requires effort, and I do believe things have changed for the better in the past few years.

“Take the Apprentice Boys parade in Derry, it used to be the focus of trouble and now very rarely has that now.

“That’s down to the hard work of the people within the Apprentice Boys, who wanted to protect their culture, but recognised it could only be in a way that works in this place.”

Mr Sheridan said issues that arise over the Eleventh and Twelfth are a disservice to people who see it as an important part of heritage and culture.

“Burning effigies of people and flags is not, in my opinion, something the vast amount of people who go to events would be in favour of.”

Asked about the motivation for burning the effigy of Mr McGrann, he said: “It can only be sectarianism. It can only be based on a sectarian background that people think burning effigies of political figures they disagree with, or flags from another country [is a good idea].

“It does a disservice to all the good things that happen and the enjoyment people have.

“It becomes the focus, the story. The negative parts dominate instead of the positive aspects that I’m sure tens of thousands of people have enjoyed over the past few days.

“[They] will be as horrified as anyone else about it.”

Mr Sheridan said he wanted to see a sea change in what was deemed acceptable behaviour and was in favour of education initiatives for the people behind such stunts.

“If they only sat back and thought of how people around the world viewed [these incidents],” he added.

“There needs to be more education and a realisation around this behaviour.

“Clearly, something has gone wrong that they don’t see this opposite effect and negative effect this all has.

“Thinking the impact is only on the likes of Michelle O’Neill is wrong. I’m sure the Orange Order don’t see it as helpful.

“We need to demonstrate why [this has] a negative impact on the thing they [want] to protect.”

Mr Sheridan’s comments echoed the words of UUP leader Mr Beattie, who also condemned the incidents earlier yesterday.

He said: “Communities have celebrated both the Eleventh and Twelfth in the spirit that it was intended.

“They attempted to make it inclusive, family-orientated, a genuine community celebration.

“Sadly, there are those within communities and our society who completely undermined those celebrations with actions belittling the Twelfth activities.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson previously hit out against the burning of effigies but said it did not happen “in the vast majority of cases”.

The Alliance Party’s Danny Donnelly condemned the attacks on NHS workers, describing the behaviour as “disgusting.”

The East Antrim MLA’s constituency hosted the famous Craigyhill bonfire, which featured no flags or effigies.

He highlighted a previous council initiative which appealed to bonfire builders to refrain from such offensive stunts but admitted he did not believe things had changed. Mr Donnelly said: “There doesn’t seem to any direction of travel which shows we’re getting past this.

“I do believe they are isolated incidents, and the majority of bonfires passed off without incident and were enjoyed by a lot of people.

“It’s clear people are still happy to burn flags and effigies and attack emergency services.

“These are long-standing problems, and we have to look at regulation. We have to look at these as large-scale public events which need regulation.

“It’s certainly not fair to say it’s the entire [loyalist] community [at fault].

“But there is a problem, it’s happening year after year and we have to address it.”