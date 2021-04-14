Derry police attacked responding to paramilitary-style shooting

Police officers were attacked with fireworks and petrol bombs after responding to an incident in which a man, aged in 20s, was shot in a paramilitary-style assault in Londonderry.

Three to four masked men entered the flat on Meenan Drive in the Bogside area of the city on Tuesday night after banging on the door shortly after 10.30pm.

When police responded to the incident, a small crowd attacked officers by throwing a firework and a number of petrol bombs. The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Police have appealed for information following the "violent, completely reckless and utterly appalling" shooting attack.

"The fact those responsible thought it was acceptable to shoot in a built-up area shows the contempt they have for people in the community. The bullets could have strayed at any moment and hit someone passing by, or struck another property," said a statement. "We are continuing with our enquiries, and working to establish a motive for this attack. Anyone who can help us identify those responsible is asked to call our detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 1976 of 13/04/21."

Sinn Fein MLA Karen Mullan condemned the shooting

"This is not what the people of this area want or need and those responsible must stop," she said.

"Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the police."