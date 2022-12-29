Derry pub damaged in huge blaze attended by five fire appliances – video

A Londonderry pub has been damaged in an inferno attended by five fire appliances this morning (Thursday).

Video footage posted online shows the Dungloe bar sealed off from pedestrians.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed the fire was being treated as accidental.

The NIFRS were called to the blaze at the Waterloo Street bar just after 6am.

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, NIFRS assistant group commander Kevin McLaughlin said the fire started in the kitchen.

"The premises was vacant and the fire was discovered when the cleaning staff turned up to begin work this morning,” he added.

"Most of the damage is to the rear of the premises, it started on the ground floor but penetrated up to the first and second floor.

"There is quite a bit of damage but, given the age of the building and the levels of compartmentation you would find in older buildings, I think our crews did well to minimise the damage to the area it was."

In a statement, the NIFRS said: "Three fire appliances from Northland Fire Station and two fire appliances each from Crescent Link Fire Station and Strabane Fire Station attended the scene.

"Firefighters were called to reports of the ground floor of a non-residential building on fire this morning. Firefighters wearing breathing used two hose reels and one jet to extinguish the fire.

"The incident was dealt with by 9.58am and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.”

Images on social media have also began circulating purporting to show the damage to the interior of the bar.