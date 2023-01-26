Derry residents of ‘Christmas Drive’ hope to officially rename street known for its elaborate festive displays

Racecourse Drive in Derry where the houses in the street have all been decorated to mark the festive season (Credit: Martin McKeown)

In one Northern Ireland street, it could be Christmas all year round if local residents get their way.

‘Christmas Drive’ — so called because of its elaborate decorations and lights each December — has become one of Londonderry’s festive highlights.

Now the residents at Racecourse Drive are hoping to officially rename the street.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney told a meeting of Derry and Strabane council of the residents’ intentions, describing it as ‘quite fitting’.

Aontu councillor Emmet Doyle requested the mayor hold a reception to thank everyone involved in lighting up the street.

He said: “Residents of Racecourse Drive, also known as Christmas Drive, have raised £12,460 which is a humongous amount of money for the neonatal unit at Altnagelvin and the Foyle Food Bank.

“The 24 families who live in what is a very small street have brought joy to many families at their own expense by lighting up the area and asking the city to come down and share in that joy.

“It’s a testament to the spirit of our citizens, especially during very dark times for many.

“I wanted to highlight this, to say it is absolutely fantastic and to ask if the mayor would hold a reception for the families on behalf of all of us in this city and district to say thank you for the tremendous work they have been doing over the last number of years.”

Accepting the request, Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins, standing in for Mayor Sandra Duffy who was in London to meet with BBC chiefs to discuss Radio Foyle, asked Mr Doyle to write to Karen Henderson, Mayoral & Member secretary.

Echoing Mr Doyle’s sentiments, Sinn Fein’s Christopher Jackson added: “I know the residents of Christmas Drive have gained a reputation for the displays they put on and crowds are attracted not only from the Ballyarnett DEA, but right across the city and district and beyond. It is something as a city we are proud of.

“I have no doubt the mayor will look at it positively and welcome a mayor’s reception for the residents. I know the mayor has made a significant donation to support the Christmas lights in Christmas Drive to add to the displays this year.”

Mr Tierney suggested going one step further.

“I know many of the residents of Christmas Drive and I know they are currently looking into officially changing the name of the street and I think that is something that would be quite fitting for the area,” he said.

“This year in particular some of the decorations were vandalised but that didn’t stop the residents from putting on a great show for people.

“Being a councillor in the DEA and not living too far away from Christmas Drive, it definitely puts some cheer into the area around Christmas when you see the number of people who are travelling to see the decorations.

“As Cllr Doyle outlined, this is done by the goodwill of residents with a little bit of organisation and the result being a phenomenal amount of money raised for two very worthwhile local charities.

“I’ve already been speaking to the residents and offered our support and congratulations, but I think it would be fitting if the mayor on behalf of council was to recognise that.”

Alderman Graham Warke added: “Everybody from far and wide knows it is Christmas Drive and two charities have benefited thanks to the residents. Well done everyone. We will all look forward to 2023.”