Derry residents wrestle carving knife from man during break-in

Residents of a flat in Derry were able to wrestle a carving knife off a man during a break-in.

It happened at around 10.30pm on Sunday at a flat on Spencer Road.

Police said a man armed with what was described as a ‘carving knife’ broke in before some type of altercation took place between the suspect and the occupants.

"It was reported the occupants disarmed the suspect who then made off on foot," said police in a statement.

"Thankfully, there have been no reports of any physical injuries."

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences, including attempted grievous bodily harm. He was later charged to appear in court.

