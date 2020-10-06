Derry Santander branch invaded by dissident republicans

New IRA political wing Saoradh draws criticism as it stages protest

A dissident republican group linked to the New IRA killers of Lyra McKee has been criticised for invading a branch of Santander bank in Londonderry.

Video footage on social media showed members of the group both inside and outside the bank on the city's Diamond on Tuesday afternoon.

Some of those involved wore balaclavas while others carried placards as one member addressed staff and customers inside on a loud speaker.

In a statement, Saoradh representative Paddy Gallagher described the PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne as the "English commander of the occupation forces".

He said: "This direct action was taken in response to Santander being complicit in the MI5 and Crown Force targeting of working class people by freezing their accounts and restricting access to meagre benefits at the behest of the sinister British intelligence agency and British Crown Forces.

"Over the past 12 months, republican activists have faced the wrath of British Military Intelligence, British Crown Forces and every agency that they have weaponised.

"This includes banks, like Santander, who are willingly allowing themselves to be used as pawns by the British state.

"This is an ongoing tactic that has seen countless republicans across Ireland targeted in such a manner that it threatens the livelihood of their children and families. This ploy of freezing, restricting and then closing the bank accounts of republicans is part and parcel of those same tactics which are strategic and directed."

He added: "While the old tactics of political policing, draconian legislation and felon setting have continued unabated, these new tools have been directed at activists and their families to literally starve them into submission; much like the banks themselves by way of their capitalist interests and slavery via debt.

"Santander and other banks under the control of MI5 have underestimated the republican family. Everyone who has faced these attacks has received support from Saoradh and will continue to do so."

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton criticised the action: "Not only did these individuals disrupt the business of the bank, but their comments would appear to be a threat against anyone working for Santander.

"It is clear this group are determined to reassert themselves again within Londonderry following a quiet period after the murder of Lyra McKee. It is vital there is a united community response against this group and anyone who supports their warped agenda.

"The police must investigate this incident to identify those involved and bring forward charges for any breaches of the law identified," he added.

A PSNI spokesperson said that police were aware of the protest but added that there had been no complaints.

Attempts to contact Santander for comment proved unsuccessful.

Saoradh is regarded as the political wing of the New IRA, which was behind the murder of journalist Lyra McKee during street disorder in April 2019.

The 29-year-old was shot as she observed street disorder in the city's Creggan area.