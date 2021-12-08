Derry school targeted by anti-Covid vaccine protestors for second time in month

Anti-Covid vaccine protestors have targeted young people outside a school in Londonderry for the second time in the space of a month.

Police confirmed that individuals attempted to hand anti-vaccine leaflets to young students outside a St Brigid's College secondary school on Wednesday. A PSNI spokesperson said police received a report of a protest at Glengalliagh Road in the city at approximately 3.45pm on December 8.

Officers attended and monitored the protest, although “no offences were observed”.

It comes after a separate incident on November 10 when protestors handed over flyers outside St Columb's College claiming to show the number of people who died from adverse reactions after taking the vaccine.

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin said her office was contacted with a “very worrying report” about a pupil who had been vaccinated already, but had become “distressed” by the leaflet and lobbying outside the school.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“It seems that the pupil had become concerned because of the protest about the effects of the vaccination they had already had. I am very unhappy to learn about that,” she added.

"The evidence of the benefits of vaccination is absolutely clear and the priority at present is to increase the vaccination rate. The actions of the anti-vaccination campaigners are irresponsible and disgraceful."

One mother with a child at the school said protestors tried to hand a leaflet to her son.

“Seriously – outside a school. No shame on them,” the woman added on Twitter.

Another Twitter user was critical of the SDLP MLA’s comments saying the party was pushing for “vaccines mandates on people” and now “aiming for the kids”.

“The total tyranny being advocated by the SDLP will not be forgiven or forgot at the ballot box.

“John Hume would be disgusted. Shame on you who claim to represent our community.”

The individual signed off by saying no vaccine passports anywhere.