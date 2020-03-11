Derry searches in PSNI violent dissident republican probe

Police have conducted searches and arrested a man as part of their investigation into violent dissident republican activity.

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) carried out searches in the Creggan area of Derry on Wednesday, March 11.

A number of items have been seized and a 41-year-old man arrested under the Terrorism Act. He has been taken to Musgrave Station in Belfast for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Rowland said: "Today's search demonstrates that we will continue to work with our communities to disrupt the activities of this small group of people who are intent on using violence. Our priority will always be to protect communities and keep people safe from harm.

"There is no place for this type of activity and the vast majority of people in our communities want to live in a peaceful society.

"I want to appeal to anyone who has information which could assist our investigations to contact us on 101 or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”