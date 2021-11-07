Derry security alert condemned after significant disruption caused to local residents

A number of homes had to be evacuated in Derry on Sunday morning as the PSNI dealt with a security alert.

The suspicious object, which police later said was an aerosol can and exploded firework, was discovered in the Clon Elagh area of the city.

A number of residents in the area were asked to leave their homes while police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the device.

It is understood the security operation stood down at around 1.30pm, with residents then allowed to begin returning home.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney condemned those responsible for having disrupted the lives of many ordinary families in the area.

He told the Belfast Telegraph: “Residents are beginning to return back to their homes.

"It was a suspect device in the area. Clon Elagh is on the Skeoge Link Road, a newly developed hosuing estate, lots of young families live in that area and I have no doubt this would have caused a lot of disruption any morning so I’m pretty sure it would have today especially.

"I’m sure the people of Clon Elagh will not appreciate having to be woken early on a Sunday morning to have to be told they have to evacuate their homes due to the actions of some people who want to cause disruption in the area.

"At this stage I don’t know whether it was a viable device or not, but regardless whether it was or wasn’t, there was lots of disruption caused to those people this morning.

"These are people who aren’t in that estate very long, it is only a recently developed estate in the last number of years and those people have finally been able to get a home.

"My message to the people behind this is to live in peace and allow people to enjoy Sunday. Sunday is a day everyone wants to spend with their families, not one which people want to spend in a makeshift centre, because they have been evacuated from their home due to the actions of other people.

"Anyone with any information should take it to the PSNI. If they feel uncomfortable doing that they should contact a local political or community representative and speak to them.”

In a statement a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police and ATO have now completed an examination of a suspicious object which was discovered in the Clon Elagh area of Derry/Londonderry on Sunday morning.

“The object was declared to be an aerosol can with exploded fireworks taped to it. The discovery of the object followed a report that a loud bang had been heard in the area at around 4.30am on Sunday morning.

"The object has been taken for further examination and local residents have been permitted to return to their homes.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 638 07/11/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”