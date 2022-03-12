Derry security alert declared a hoax

Inspector Vince Redmond said: “Shortly before 9.42pm last night (Friday, March 11), we were made aware that a suspicious device had been left in the Elaghmore Park area.

“Police and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended the scene. A suspicious object was examined and has been declared a hoax and taken away for further examination.

“Residents, who were temporarily evacuated, have returned to their homes this morning and cordons have been lifted.

“I am keen to thank local people, and all those inconvenienced, for their patience and understanding as we worked to make the area safe. I would also appeal to anyone with any information or who may be able to help with the investigation to call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1803 11/03/22.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.